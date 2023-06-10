Photo Credit: Jewish Federations of North America
Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli in meeting with the Jewish Federations of North America. June 8, 2023

Last week we reported that the planned meeting between Minister of the Diaspora Amichai Chikli and the Jewish Federations of Washington was cancelled due to plans by the anarchist protesters to protest outside the meeting.

Despite the cancellation of the meeting with that local Federation, Chikli met a number of times with the Jewish Federation of North America during his visit.

After the meetings were held, the Jewish Federations of North America posted the statement, “Jewish Federations were proud to convene and host a series of productive meetings this week with Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli,” as well as posting photos of the meeting onto Facebook.

During Chikli’s visit, he also met with the Heads of the Conference of Presidents, the Orthodox Union, the ADL, and other Jewish groups and religious leaders.

During his successful visit, Chikli even managed to communicate directly with the protesters at the Celebrate Israel Parade in New York.

