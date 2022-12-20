Photo Credit: courtesy

The Jerusalem District Court convicted PA Arab terrorist Arafat Arfa’iya for the rape and murder of an Israeli teenager in 2019.

Arfa’ia attacked Ori Ansbacher of Tekoa in the woods in the outskirts of Jerusalem, because she was Jewish.

Although Ansbacher fought back against Arfa’ia, he overcame her, stabbed her multiple times and raped her.

He comes from a well-known Hamas-supporting family in Hebron and has served time in Israeli prison for offenses of incitement to terrorism.

The court dismissed Arfa’ia’s lawyer’s claim he wasn’t competent to stand trial.

Arfa’ia will be sentenced at a later date.