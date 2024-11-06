Photo Credit: IDF

IDF forces conducting counterterrorism operations against the Hezbollah terror organization in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip registered significant achievements on Tuesday, eliminating a key Hezbollah commander.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked and killed Hossein Abdelhalim Harab, the commander of the Hezbollah battalion in the Al-Hiam sector, who promoted and carried out attacks on Israeli civilian targets in the Galilee, and in the Metula area in particular.

IDF forces under the command of the 36th Division continued their operations in southern Lebanon, exposing and destroying terror infrastructure and weapons caches and eliminating terrorists.

On Wednesday morning, IDF Spokesman in Arabic Col. Avichai Adraee issued an evacuation alert for four buildings in the city of Nabatiya ahead of a pending airstrike, warning that “you are near Hezbollah installations against which the IDF will soon act. For your safety, you must evacuate from them to a distance of at least 500 meters.”

Forces operating under the 162nd Division in Gaza continued to operate in the city of Jabaliya in the northern Strip and eliminated dozens of terrorists on Tuesday.

In the Rafah area in southern Gaza, Israeli troops eliminated several terrorists, including an armed terrorist who emerged from an underground shaft in a building. They also located and seized many weapons, including RPG missiles, explosives, and rockets.

Simultaneously, the IAF bombed dozens of Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon and those belonging to Hamas in Gaza, including weapons warehouses, rocket launchers, terrorist squads, military buildings, and other terrorist infrastructures.

In northern Samaria, IDF forces operating in Qabatiya and Nur al-Shams killed four terrorists, destroyed a lab used for the preparation of bombs, and arrested wanted persons.

In an airstrike carried out on Tuesday morning, two terrorists who shot and threw explosives at Israeli forces were killed.

Also on Tuesday, in Qabatiya, the fighters identified a suspicious vehicle that sped and collided with them. The troops opened fire at the vehicle and hit the two terrorists inside, including the terrorist Majdi Hamza Ahmed Shakira, who was wanted for organizing terrorism in Jenin.

Two IDF soldiers were injured in the collision and received treatment on the spot.

