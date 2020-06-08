Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/FLASH90

The European Union’s (EU) High Representative Josep Borrell has refused a request by Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, to meet to discuss Israel’s plans to declare sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

Dagan offered to meet Borrell “whenever and wherever he chose” to explain “the other side of the conflict.” However, after many months, the EU’s foreign minister replied with a refusal to meet with him.

Advertisement



Borrell’s decline “brings the EU’s hypocrisy to a climax,” Dagan stated Monday.

“The EU finds it appropriate to convene and make decisions on Judea and Samaria, but refuses to meet with the representatives of the residents who will be the first to be affected by these decisions,” he charged.

“This is hypocrisy and lasting proof that the European Union is painted in one color and its views are formulated without hearing either side,” Dagan said, while again calling on Borrell to “change his decision” and “hear the side of the Arabs in Judea and Samaria and the settlers who want to live side by side without the EU’s intervention.”

Borrell has threatened Israel with diplomatic action following the new government’s announced wish to declare sovereignty in parts of Judea and Samaria.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz established a new government and agreed to move forward with the annexation of parts of Judea and Samaria, as delimitated in the US’ Deal of the Century peace plan unveiled by President Donald Trump.

Borrell stated in April that the EU “does not recognise Israeli sovereignty” over what he described as “the occupied West Bank,” and that the EU “reiterates that any annexation would constitute a serious violation of international law.”

“The European Union will continue to closely monitor the situation and its broader implications, and will act accordingly,” he stated ominously.

The Foreign Affairs Ministers of the 27-member bloc met in May to discuss possible EU action against Israel if it moves forward with its declaration of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

Borrell and other countries are reportedly advocating sanctions against Israel, while other countries closer to Israel oppose such moves. The EU needs to vote unanimously on such severe action.