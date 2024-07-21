Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/FLASH90

Israel is ramping up security measures for its Olympic team ahead of the Paris Games, according to a report by The Telegraph. The operation, described as the largest ever for Israeli athletes and staff at an Olympic event, involves sending armed Israeli agents to the French capital.

Miki Zohar, Israel’s Minister of Culture and Sport, confirmed to The Telegraph that while threats against the team exist, they prefer not to discuss them publicly. Zohar revealed that planning for the Olympics’ security has been ongoing for over a year, with the team’s security budget doubling this year.

“Our goal is to ensure athletes feel both free and secure,” Zohar stated. “We aim to provide protection without it being overly noticeable, allowing athletes to focus on their performance with confidence.”

The news comes as French authorities arrested a Hamas supporter on terrorism charges following an attempted attack on a taxi driver.

France is currently classified as a “category 2” country by the Israeli government, indicating a “potential threat” to Israeli citizens. Official travel advisories for Israelis visiting France include avoiding crowded areas, remaining vigilant in public spaces, and refraining from openly displaying Israeli identity. The guidelines also recommend avoiding unsecured large events and suggest not sharing travel information on social media.

