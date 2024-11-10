Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense

The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) and the German Federal Ministry of Defense have begun coordinating joint preparations for the initial deployment of the Israeli Arrow 3 system on German soil in 2025.

The meeting was held at Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), led by the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) at the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) of the IMOD.

Advertisement





Participants gathered for two days of discussions with professionals from Israeli defense industries, including IAI, Elbit Systems, and MBDA Deutschland GmbH.

The Arrow system, which includes the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 interceptors, was developed in cooperation between Israel and the USA to counter long-range ballistic missile threats, with IAI as the prime contractor.

The system proved effective against Iranian missile attacks on April 14, 2024, and October 1, 2024, in addition to several surface-to-surface ballistic missiles fired at Israel by Iran’s Yemeni proxy, the Houthis.

Arrow is considered one of the world’s most advanced defense systems, utilizing cutting-edge technologies.

Share this article on WhatsApp: