Photo Credit: Gil Yaari / Flash 90
Smoke rises from buildings demolished by Israeli Air Force airstrikes and artillery in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip on October 26, 2023.

Late Sunday afternoon (Oct. 29) the IDF continued to attack and eliminate terrorists in Gaza, including several who emerged from a tunnel near the Erez Crossing — the second such battle to take place in less than a day.

IDF soldiers operating near the Erez crossing identified a number of terrorists who had emerged from a tunnel shaft in Gaza near the crossing in the afternoon hours. The forces engaged in a battle with the emerging terrorists, killing several and injuring others.

Several other battles took place in which terrorists were eliminated during the afternoon, while aircraft directed by IDF fighters attacked two Hamas assembly buildings and killed a number of terrorists in those areas as well.

Earlier in the day, Air Force aircraft directed by IDF forces attacked Hamas military buildings, some of which contained terrorists. In addition, anti-tank positions, observation posts and military infrastructure were attacked.

Israeli military forces eliminated terrorists who shot at IDF soldiers, as well as terrorists who were spotted on the coastline in the Zikim area, on the Gaza side of the border.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

