Shabana Mahmood, 44, Labour’s new Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, has been an MP for Birmingham Ladywood since 2010, is a long-time supporter of Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Israel, and a regular at anti-Israel rallies. But she’s also supported Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s efforts to cleanse the party of antisemitic members, and his anti-Hamas rhetoric after October 7, 2023 (Labour Got Rid of Its Extreme Leftists and Was Rewarded with a Landslide Victory).

So reassuring to know that this person – Shabana Mahmood – is now the Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice. Justice! She is literally holding a sign for a pro-Hamas, anti-democratic, antisemitic, hate group. Speechless. pic.twitter.com/0kaxpDZKQs — David Collier (@mishtal) July 6, 2024

On October 13, Mahmood sent a letter to her Birmingham Ladywood constituents, declaring: “I unequivocally condemn the despicable actions of Hamas, who targeted innocent Israeli civilians. The hostages must be returned. These atrocities were committed by terrorists who do not seek peace and have set back the just cause of Palestinian freedom and statehood, which I have supported my whole life.”

Shabana Mahmood and her twin brother were born in 1980 in Birmingham, to Zubaida and Mahmood Ahmed. From 1981 to 1986 Shabana lived with her family in Saudi Arabia, where her father was working as a civil engineer on a desalination project.

Birmingham Ladywood constituency encompasses Birmingham City Centre and surrounding areas including Aston, Ladywood, Nechells, and Soho. It stands out as one of the most diverse areas in both Birmingham and the UK. In 1991, it boasted the highest proportion of ethnic minorities in England, with 55.6% of its population.

The area has faced significant economic challenges. During the 2008-09 recession, it was the first UK location to see unemployment benefit claims surpass 10%, reaching this threshold in January 2009. By July 2008, Ladywood’s unemployment rate of over 18% was the highest in the West Midlands, far exceeding neighboring Birmingham constituencies like Perry Barr (8.1%), Sparkbrook and Small Heath (13.9%), and Yardley (7%).

While there has been some improvement, progress has been slow. For the year ending September 2014, unemployment stood at 12.4%. The employment rate saw only a marginal increase from 46.1% to 46.6%, significantly below the West Midlands average of 69.7%.

Housing affordability in Ladywood contrasts sharply with national trends. The average house price in the area is approximately £155,000 ($198,840), considerably lower than the national average of about £288,000 ($369,458).

In 2014, Mahmood faced criticism for her involvement in a protest at a Birmingham Sainsbury’s supermarket. The demonstration, which led to the store’s temporary closure, was centered on allegations that the retailer was selling products from “illegal” Israeli settlements.

Following the incident, Mahmood addressed a rally in Birmingham, describing her participation: “Along with 200 activists, we protested at Sainsbury’s in central Birmingham. We staged a lie-in both inside and outside the store to object to their stocking of goods from illegal settlements. Our actions resulted in the closure of the store during its busiest period on a Saturday.”

According to The Jewish Chronicle, the MP’s actions drew sharp rebukes from several Jewish community leaders. Simon Johnson, then heading the Jewish Leadership Council, stated that it was inappropriate for a Member of Parliament to endorse actions leading to a store’s forced closure. Vivian Wineman, at the time president of the Jewish Board of Deputies, characterized the behavior as irresponsible rabble-rousing.

Mike Freer, then MP for Finchley and Golders Green, expressed concern about the precedent set by Mahmood’s actions, questioning whether synagogues or kosher shops might become future targets.

Despite the controversy, Mahmood has maintained her support for “Palestinian causes,” continuing to participate in events organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

In a 2024 interview with The Sunday Times, Mahmood said, “My faith is the center point of my life and it drives me to public service, it drives me in the way that I live my life and I see my life.”

