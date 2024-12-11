Photo Credit: Global Panorama / Flickr

Floyd Mayweather, the former boxing world champion, on Tuesday, was reportedly confronted by an unfriendly and rowdy mob while shopping in London’s Hatton Garden jewelry district, according to several British media outlets.

The incident unfolded as Mayweather, clad in a green jacket and camouflage trousers, visited a jewelry store in the famed shopping area. Tensions escalated when a large crowd, described by witnesses as hostile, surrounded the sports icon and his entourage.

Floyd Mayweather chased out of Hatton Gardens in London. The public are angry over his comments and support for Israel. pic.twitter.com/qUSVsvsE9j — Tam Khan (@Tam_Khan) December 10, 2024

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with a large crowd surrounding Mayweather and his entourage as they visited a jewelry store. The boxer, visibly shaken, dressed in a green jacket and camouflage trousers, was swiftly escorted from the scene by his security team. Authorities have yet to comment on the specifics of the confrontation or any potential investigations stemming from the incident.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, Mayweather was asked about his support for Israel. He said he was “proud to support the Jews,” and in response, some hooligan took a swing at him. The source continued, “Then someone took a swing at him because of that. It looked very targeted. Floyd took a few hits during this, but his security was trying to push people back. I couldn’t really see Floyd trying to throw any punches back. His guards were just trying to get distance between him and them (meaning the pro-Hamas creeps – DI).”

Floyd Mayweather got chased out of Hatton Gardens in London today. This was because of his support for israel. Good job people ???? pic.twitter.com/x8INne4yEz — JonnyUtd (@Fx1Jonny) December 10, 2024

Floyd Mayweather, widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, retired with an undefeated record of 50-0. In late October, made an impactful visit to Israel, marking his fourth trip to the country since the onset of the Iron Swords War. Mayweather visited Belev Echad’s rehabilitation center in Kiryat Ono, Israel, to meet and support Israeli soldiers who were wounded during the recent conflict. Belev Echad provides essential rehabilitation and emotional support to soldiers recovering from serious injuries.

During his visit, Mayweather expressed admiration and solidarity with the injured soldiers, saying, “I’m happy to be here. I see so many bright faces, so many beautiful people. You guys are brave warriors. I take my hat off to everyone in here that goes on that battlefield.” He continued, “Everyone can do your job, just like everyone can do my job. We all got to be team players. You guys are team players. I’m proud of you all. Hold your head up high and just know every day is a blessing. We can’t take anything for granted. You guys are true heroes, warriors, and I’m behind you 100%. I’ll be back, and you guys have my support.”

The incident occurred just days after Mayweather announced the launch of the Mayweather Israel Initiative, a philanthropic effort aimed at providing birthday gifts to every orphan in Israel.

