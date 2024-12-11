Photo Credit: Khamenei.ir

The leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday said the United States and Israel were behind the recent collapse of Syria.

An important note: according to Iran International, citing leaked documents from Iran’s Foreign Ministry, as of May 2023, Syria owed Iran $50 billion. The revelations came from the hacktivist group “Uprising till Overthrow,” which was linked to the Albanian opposition group Mujahideen-e Khalq (MEK). The group hacked the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry servers, disabling 210 websites and online services while leaking a significant cache of documents.

Advertisement





Referring to the recent developments in Syria, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that it should not be doubted that what happened in Syria was the product of a joint American and Zionist plan.

“Yes, a neighboring government of Syria has played an obvious role in this regard and is still playing it now, everyone can see this,” he said, adding that the main agent and the main conspirator are the US and the Zionist regime.

Khamenei’s statement coincides with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement on Tuesday:

“We have no intention of interfering in Syria’s internal affairs; however, we do intend to do what is necessary for our security. As such, I approved the Air Force bombing of strategic military capabilities left by the Syrian military so that they would not fall into the hands of the jihadists. This is similar to what the British Air Force did when it bombed the fleet of the Vichy regime, which was cooperating with the Nazis so that it would not fall into the Nazis’ hands. We want to have relations with the new regime in Syria but if this regime allows Iran to re-establish itself in Syria, or allows the transfer of Iranian weapons, or weapons of any kind, to Hezbollah, or attacks us – we will respond forcefully and we will exact a heavy price. What happened to the previous regime will also happen to this one.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: