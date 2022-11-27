Photo Credit: Google Maps

According to a Jewish Chronicle report (Children chant massacre-Jews song at North London school), an Iranian propaganda video showing dozens of children singing about massacring Jews was filmed in the playground of the Islamic Republic of Iran School (IRIS) near Queen’s Park station in London. The Iranian school is also a short walk from the New London synagogue in St John’s Wood.

Some scenes were shot at the nearby, Iranian-controlled Islamic Center of England (ICE), which is being investigated by the UK’s Charity Commission.

The children sing about joining 313 mythical warriors in a conflict against the infidels when Israel will be obliterated and Jews killed (that’s the Iranian regime’s version).

In the video, rows of boys and girls ages 8 to 15 salute and sing a song of allegiance to Ayatollah Khamenei: “Without you, this life has no meaning. This life comes alive when you are here for me.”

They also sing about the Islamic messiah, the Mahdi, who will appear at the end of times to rid the world of evil and injustice and lead Muslims to rule the world. The Mahdi is not mentioned in the Quran and the canonical Hadith, but Shi’a tradition says the Mahdi is Muhammad al-Mahdi, son of the eleventh Imam, Hasan al-Askari (844 – 874), who is in a kind of animated suspension by God. This is rejected by the Sunnis, who insist the Mahdi is yet to be born.