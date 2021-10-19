Photo Credit: Haim Zach (GPO)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Monday afternoon at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja, and the Ambassador of Bahrain to Israel, Khaled Al Jalahma.

At the start of the meeting, UAE Ambassador Al Khaja presented Prime Minister Bennett with an invitation from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, for an official visit to the UAE. Prime Minister Bennett thanked him for the invitation.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister and the Ambassadors discussed expanding ties between their countries, regional cooperation, and strengthening the Abraham Accords.

Prime Minister Bennett said: “The stronger the bond between our countries, the stronger the security and stability of the entire region.”

National Security Council Director Dr. Eyal Hulata and the Prime Minister’s Diplomatic Advisor, Shimrit Meir, also participated in the meeting.