Photo Credit: Courtesy of Elbit Systems
The IAF's Hermes 900 UAS

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced on Tuesday that it was awarded a $300 million contract by a country in Asia to provide HermesTM 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). The contract will be fulfilled over a period of five years.

The Hermes 900 with multiple payloads. / Courtesy of Elbit Systems

Under the terms of the contract Elbit will provide its Hermes 900 UAS and associated sub-systems, as well as maintenance and support services. The Hermes 900 UAS has been picked by 12 countries so far, attesting to its competitive edge that combines technological sophistication, reliability, open architecture and a solid growth path.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, Elbit Systems President & CEO, commented: “There is a continuous demand for integrating unmanned systems to cope with a growing variety of operational needs. Our operational portfolio of autonomous capabilities, in all domains of operation, positions us competitively to address these needs.”

