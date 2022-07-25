Photo Credit: Diplomacy Israel on Facebook

Former Communications Minister Ayoob Kara (Likud) last Thursday called on Azerbaijan to join the Abraham Accords Agreement. Speaking at an exhibition hosted by Azerbaijan’s Tourism Office in Tel Aviv, Kara suggested that “the Abraham Accords Agreements need not remain within the Gulf states, but can expand to other areas of the world. Azerbaijan is already a strategic partner of the State of Israel and we want this friendship to grow and expand.”

Azerbaijan’s Tourism Office’s special exhibition featured artworks by Azerbaijani-Israeli artist Rami Meir, and magical carpets created by Azerbaijan’s carpet manufacturer Azerca.

Azerbaijan’s Tourism Attache Jamilya Talibzadeh said: “We hope that by being impressed by the carpets displayed here, you will be eager to visit Azerbaijan.”

Talibzadeh added on her Facebook page: “People in legends dream about flying carpets taking them far far away. We suggest you take a direct flight to Baku and make your dream come true.”

She noted that Azerbaijan, especially its Quba region, showcases the country’s great Jewish heritage.

Former Minister Kara said that “every day, the relationship between Israel and Azerbaijan grows stronger and stronger. We try to find different ways to help the government of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is a good friend of Israel and we have to support them.”

Kara also said he hoped that Israel would use its influence to help the Azerbaijani people obtain peace, and for Israelis to visit Azarbaijan. “I don’t want Israelis to only stay in Abu Dhabi, but to go everywhere in the Middle East. And of course, I want to stress that I want Azerbaijan to become part of the Abraham Accords Agreement.”

Kara visited Azerbaijan recently and spoke as one of 22 foreign experts at an Azerbaijani government conference at Ada University. Later this month, Kara will give a talk on “how Israeli robots can offer a solution to Azerbaijan’s landmine problem,” as part of a round table discussion at the Begin Center on landmines which are an obstacle to peace in the south Caucasus.

The round table discussion will also include Dr, Mordechai Kedar, Dr. Yigal Ben Shalom, Rabbi Shmuel Simantov, and other prominent speakers. It will be hosted by the Dona Gracia Center for Diplomacy, Open Minded Solution Ltd., and the Center for Near East Policy Research.