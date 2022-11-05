Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Prime Minister’s Office

Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata has resigned from his post, according to a report Friday by Israel’s KAN 11 News public broadcaster.

Hulata informed caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid that his resignation will take effect upon the formation of the new government to be headed by Likud chair Benjamin Netanyahu.

Advertisement



Hulata, appointed to his post by then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in July 2021, served in a series of administrative positions in the Mossad prior to his appointment. During that time, he won the Israel Security Prize.

According to KAN News, Netanyahu is mulling the possibility of appointing former Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer and/or former IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir as potential candidates to succeed Hulata in the role.