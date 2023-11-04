Photo Credit: Eylon Levy / X / screen grab

For the first time in living memory, the State of Israel has issued a stark warning to Israelis — and by extension to Jews around the world: hide your Jewish identity and don’t travel unless it’s absolutely necessary.

The warning was delivered just before the start of the Sabbath late Friday afternoon by Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy.

“Globally I want to address this moment of peril for the Jewish People worldwide as we witness a disturbing spike in antisemitic hate speech and even instances of violence against Jews and Israelis following the October 7 massacre,” Levy said.

“Today, the National Security Council and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs put out an unusual global travel warning.

“We are calling on all citizens of Israel to exercise heightened caution when traveling ANYWHERE abroad.

“We know that Jewish communities and their institutions, Israel diplomatic missions and airports handling flights to and from Israel are key targets for antisemites and violent antisemites,” Levy said.

“The National Security Council is urging all Israelis to consider whether ANY foreign travel, ANYWHERE in the world, is necessary at this dangerous moment.

“Citizens planning to travel to countries with specific travel warnings are asked to postpone their visits, and we emphasize Arab and Middle Eastern states, the Northern Caucasus, and countries bordering Iran.

“We are also asking citizens — and truly I cannot believe that we are doing this — we are asking all citizens to avoid displaying any outward signs of their Israeli or Jewish identity when traveling anywhere in the world. If you must travel, please make sure that you have the numbers of emergency services and the local Israeli embassies on speed dial.

“Keep away from the anti-Israel pro-jihad protests and remain alert and vigilant about your surroundings at all times.”