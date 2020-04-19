Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Following are the main points of the amended emergency regulations approved by the Cabinet earlier Sunday morning, April 19, 2020 (bold segments edited by the Jewish Press Online):

Emergency Regulations (Restriction on the Number of Employees at Workplaces in order to Reduce the Spread of the Coronavirus – Amendment)

* The industry, production and services branches will be able to return to a work format of 30% personnel or up to 10 employees at the same time at the same workplace, whichever is higher.

* This restriction shall not apply to workplaces and businesses that meet the rules of the ‘purple badge’ standard, and will be able to employ greater proportions of personnel.

* Following are the principal rules of the ‘purple badge‘ standard for employers:

Every business will appoint someone to be responsible for coronavirus on its behalf; adherence to the rules of hygiene; a prohibition on gatherings in coffee areas and kitchenettes; employees will eat in their rooms to the extent possible; maintaining a distance of two meters between people; checking body temperatures upon entry; arranging for and maintaining transportation for the same group of employees and the same shift, to the extent possible; two workers may be present in a room of up to 20 square meters – more workers may be present if there is a barrier to prevent the transfer of droplets; five workers may be present in a room of greater than 20 square meters – more workers may be present if there is a barrier; meetings and discussions of up to eight people may be held.

* Should an employee be infected with the coronavirus at a workplace, the entire – or part of a – workplace shall be closed for a period no later than the conclusion of the epidemiological investigation by the Health Ministry.

* In addition to the foregoing, it is recommended that anyone with background illnesses avoid physically going to their workplace.

* Businesses shall meet the ‘purple badge’ standard via self-regulation. To the extent that businesses meet the determined rules, they shall be allowed to return to activity immediately without the need to receive a permit. Violation of the rules is a criminal offense and entails a return to the previous restrictions.

The validity of “Emergency Regulations (Restriction on the Number of Employees at Workplaces in order to Reduce the Spread of the Coronavirus – Amendment)” shall be extended until Friday, 30 April 2020.

Emergency Regulations (Restriction of Activity – Amendment)

The opening of several commercial and service branches has been approved subject to a commitment to meet the following (‘purple badge’ standard for retail commerce) conditions:

Declarations of health and the taking of body temperatures upon entry; delineating a distance of two meters between customers at the cash register; a physical barrier between buyer and seller; work in regular shifts; adherence to hygiene and frequent disinfecting; restricting the number of people entering the store such that there will be no more than two customers in the store at the same time or two customers per active cashier; four people per active cashier may be present in stores larger than 400 square meters.

Following are the branches that have been permitted to open subject to the foregoing conditions (the ‘purple badge’ standard for retail commerce):

Media and communications equipment, audio and video equipment; computers; support accessories; communications software; textiles; metal tools; paint and glass; rugs; carpets, wallpaper and floor coverings; furniture; electric and gas home appliances; housewares and other home products (except for toys and games); cultural and recreational objects; books; newspapers; office equipment and stationery; sports equipment and bicycles; musical instruments, music and movies; medical accessories; laundries; seamstresses/tailors and shoe repair.

* It has been determined that operating a business contrary to the foregoing will be deemed a criminal offense and an administrative offense subject to fine.

* Deliveries may be made from all stores, as well as self pick-up from stores that are opened according to the regulations.

* Sport and exercise shall be permitted by one person or with a regular partner only, or by people who live in the same place, at a distance of up to 500 meters from their places of residence. Entry to beaches, parks, playgrounds and municipal sports areas shall not be permitted. Going to, and being present in, the houses of others shall not be permitted (except for three families who are in regular contact regarding childcare).

* It shall be possible to attend circumcisions or weddings in open areas, with no more than ten people, while maintaining a distance of two meters between people. Men may go to the mikveh as long as no more than three men are at the mikveh at any one time.

* Up to 19 men may participate in prayers at a distance of no more than 500 meters from their places of residence or work, in open areas, while maintaining a distance of two meters between worshippers.

* It will be possible to operate a zoo, safari or national park in order to hold activities in an open area designed for people with disabilities as per the directives determined in the regulations.

* Clinic and emergency room doctors shall not provide treatment for aesthetic needs unless it is required for an essential health reason.

* Earlier last night, the Health Ministry Director General signed a public health order allowing the opening of special education for up to three children in a group, subject to 15-minute intervals between groups and strict adherence to hygiene.

* Three families shall be allowed to join with a regular childcare provider while observing the mandatory rules.

* “Emergency Regulations (Restriction of Activity – Amendment)” shall be extended until 3 May 2020.

Emergency Regulations (Enforcement of Public Health Order Regarding the New Coronavirus / Home Quarantine and Other Instructions – Amendment)

Failure to carry and wear a face mask is liable to entail a NIS 200 fine for the second offense after due warning was been given for the first offense.

Emergency Regulations (Expanding the Agreement on Restriction Regarding Going on Leave by Public Sector Employees due to the Coronavirus – Amendment):

At this stage, and until the end of April, the public sector will continue on the work format that prevailed up to the eve of Passover: Employees who have been declared essential shall continue on their work format that has prevailed up to now, whether working remote or at the workplace. Employees who were not defined as essential will continue to be on leave, half at their own expense and half at their employer’s expense.

At the same time, a joint team shall be established composed of the Finance Ministry Director of Wages, the Finance Ministry Budget Director and the Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office to evaluate the manner in which restrictions shall be eased, and their implementation, in the public sector so as to allow a return to work routines under the limitations to be determined, while maintaining the health and safety of employees.

Readiness of the Public Sector for Work on an Emergency Footing during the Coronavirus Crisis – Amendment:

Due to the lengthy period in which the aforesaid restrictions apply to the public sector, and in order to allow it to best organize for the continuation of the period, it has been decided to allow the possibility of a one-time replacement of employees from the list of essential employees with employees who are not included on the list of essential employees, at a proportion of no more than 25% of employees on the list of essential employees, subject to the conditions of the decision.

Also, given the need, that was raised during the Cabinet meeting, for a legal mechanism to protect workers from dismissals against the background of absence from work at this time when there are still no educational frameworks for children, the Deputy Attorney General shall, together with the Director General of the Finance Ministry, submit forthwith for Cabinet approval a legal arrangement on this issue.

Dealing with the coronavirus is ongoing; therefore, alongside the easing of restrictions, the public must continue to be strict regarding the wearing of masks while outside the home for those over the age of six, maintaining a distance of two meters between people, washing hands several times a day, and not going beyond 100 meters out of one’s home except for permitted actions.

Maintaining the directives, and the partnership of the public, will allow all of us to continue blocking the coronavirus in Israel and thereby move forward to easing additional restrictions in the near future as per the decline in morbidity.