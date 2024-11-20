Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

A new bill has been introduced in the Israeli Knesset to establish a novel intelligence oversight body directly under the Prime Minister’s authority.

The move is aimed at enhancing intelligence analysis and preventing future security failures, such as the horrific Hamas attack on October 7th, 2023.

The bill passed its preliminary reading on Wednesday in the Knesset in a vote of 56 to 36.

The proposed “devil’s advocate” unit would have the power to challenge the conclusions of intelligence agencies like the Shin Bet, Mossad, and Military Intelligence. Its primary goal is to foster critical thinking and avoid groupthink, which is believed to have contributed to the intelligence failures that preceded the Hamas attack.

The unit would be tasked with:

Independent Analysis: Synthesizing and analyzing intelligence information from various sources;

Alternative Perspectives: Providing the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and intelligence agencies with alternative viewpoints on security challenges;

Regular Reporting: Submitting regular reports to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee; and

Influencing Decision-Making: Weighing in on security cabinet decisions and providing analysis on military plans and operations.

By establishing this independent oversight body, Israel aims to strengthen its intelligence capabilities and improve its ability to anticipate and respond to future threats.

The unit would operate independently, and its director would have a legal obligation to provide input on any decisions brought before the security cabinet. No decision could be made without its analysis, particularly regarding plans or military operations needing security cabinet approval.

Key defense officials, including those from the IDF’s cyber defense Unit 8200 and Military Intelligence, have resigned following the failures that allowed the October 7 attack.

In addition, other top defense leaders — among them Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi — have also taken responsibility for the attack.

