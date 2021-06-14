Photo Credit: GPO

They all showed up in their Shabbes best at the president’s residence in Jerusalem, all 28 new government ministers, Israel’s third-largest government, despite Lapid’s vow to keep it down to 18. In fact, here’s something for the budget hawks: on Monday morning Israel Beiteinu’s three ministers resigned from the Knesset, in accordance with the “Norwegian Law” that allows ministers to be replaced by the next candidates on their parties’ slates. So that’s three additional offices including secretaries, chauffeurs, and lavish expenses for three Israel Beiteinu MKs (two women, one man).

And speaking of Avigdor Liberman, he has already met with his predecessor at the finance ministry, now-just-MK Israel katz (Likud). The transfer of power was done in a friendly atmosphere.

It appears that former PM Benjamin Netanyahu planned to skip his own transfer of power meeting with his former chief of staff, currently Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Nevertheless, after 12 years, the mythical prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has taken up a new position: chairman of the opposition. Good luck. Incidentally, Bibi, who served two stints as prime minister, was thrice the head of the Knesset opposition, including this time.

We wish much success to both sides of the aisle, and we urge them to play ball according to the rules.