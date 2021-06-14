Across the globe, people from all walks of life came together on Sunday to mark the 27th anniversary of the passing of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, on the third day of the Jewish month of Tammuz.

Thousand flocked to the Rebbe’s burial site at the Montefiore cemetery in Queens and waited in line for hours to stand by his tombstone.

According to a Chabad press release, “The Rebbe’s widespread impact upon the entirety of the Jewish people across the globe, as well as his moral, ethical and religious imprint upon the world at large, continue to attract ever-widening circles of adherents to his teachings from all nationalities and societies. [It is] marked with increased good deeds and introspection, along with personal and communal learning and rededication to the Rebbe’s campaigns and ideals to make our world a kinder, better, more Godly place to help every human being fulfill their potential.”

