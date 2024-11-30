Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

The Israeli military released a summary of its operations against Hezbollah on Friday morning, saying it killed at least 2,500 terrorists and seized more than 25,000 weapons.

Over the last 14 months, the Israel Defense Forces struck 12,500 Hezbollah terror targets, including over 1,600 military headquarters and over 1,000 weapons depots.

The IDF said it had “high confidence” that it eliminated a least 2,500 terrorists, though it estimates that this figure could be closer to 3,500. This includes top figures such as its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and 13 of its highest-ranking leaders.

Also confirmed killed were four divisional commanders, 24 brigade commanders, 27 battalion commanders, 63 company commanders, and 22 platoon commanders.

Some 360 Hezbollah infrastructure sites hit were in Beirut while another 1,000 were in the Beqaa Valley.

Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force was a particular priority. About 160 command centers, 150 arms depots and more than 1,500 offensive terror infrastructure associated with this unit were destroyed. The Radwan Unit had plans to infiltrate the Upper Galilee.

The IDF said it also confiscated 25,000 weapons, including 12,000 charges, drones and explosive weapons and more than 13,000 anti-tank launchers and missiles, rockets and anti-aircraft missiles. The army added that it also seized 121,000 communications devices, computers, electronic equipment and documents.

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, Hezbollah began launching rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities daily. Hezbollah leaders have repeatedly said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes.

In the 14 months since Hamas’s October 7 attack, Hezbollah fired more than 16,500 rockets, killing 77 people and injuring approximately 757. Wildfires sparked by the barrages burnt around 230 million square meters of land. More than 68,000 residents of northern Israel were displaced from their homes.

According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, Hezbollah is forbidden from operating in southern Lebanon south of the Litani River.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.

