Israel acted against Hezbollah activities in Lebanon that posed a threat to Israel and violated the ceasefire agreement on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces reported

Earlier on Saturday, armed men were spotted arriving in southern Lebanon, loading RPGs, ammunition crates, and additional military equipment onto a vehicle. A short time later, Israeli aircraft attacked the vehicle.

Additionally, terrorists were identified in Hezbollah-controlled buildings in Southern Lebanon, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Israel attacked the terrorists, with Israeli forces subsequently discovering a weapon cache, including grenades and a pistol.

Later on Saturday, a Hezbollah facility in Sidon with rocket launchers was attacked by fighter jets. Israeli aircraft also targeted a military site in southern Lebanon connected to Hezbollah’s missile production infrastructure.

Israel Strikes Hezbollah Weapon Transfer Routes on Syria-Lebanon Border

Israel struck military infrastructure near border crossings between Syria and Lebanon, used by Hezbollah to transfer weapons in violation of the ceasefire agreement, according to the Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson.

Israel stated that Hezbollah, supported by the Syrian regime, exploits civilian infrastructures for weapon transfers and terror activities against Israel.

This operation follows continued Hezbollah arms smuggling despite the recent ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

כוחותינו פותחים באש לעבר מחבלים במרחב אל-ח'יאם בדרום לבנון pic.twitter.com/gGL0SBTUMB — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 29, 2024

