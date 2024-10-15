Photo Credit: IDF

Over the past 24 hours, the IDF conducted extensive military operations, targeting more than 230 locations in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, according to an official statement from the IDF Spokesperson.

The IDF reported ongoing combat activities in southern Lebanon and throughout Gaza. In the northern Gaza Strip, specifically in the Jabaliya area, the 162nd Division neutralized numerous Hamas terrorists. Concurrent operations in central and southern Gaza reportedly resulted in additional Hamas casualties and the destruction of a Hamas rocket launcher.

Lebanese sources report that the #IDF attacked a short time ago in the village of el Ain in Baalbek in #Lebanon while an aid convoy was passing by.

According to the documentation, the aid cartons on one of the trucks originated in the United Arab Emirates. pic.twitter.com/oom8uspyBq — Abu Ali Express English (@AbuAliEnglishB1) October 14, 2024

Advertisement





The IDF Spokesperson emphasized the continuation of these military actions across multiple fronts, highlighting the intensity and scope of the current conflict.

In the last 24 hours, the IDF conducted a significant military operation targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon. The IDF Spokesperson reported that over 200 Hezbollah-associated sites were targeted.

The operation, coordinated between ground forces and the Israeli Air Force, struck locations both in southern Lebanon and deeper within the country. Targets included active terrorist squads, anti-tank missile positions, and launchers for surface-to-surface missiles.

The IDF says the operation resulted in numerous Hezbollah casualties. It also reports dismantling terrorist infrastructure affiliated with Hezbollah and uncovering substantial weapons caches.

Meanwhile, WAFA reported that the IDF on Tuesday demolished a commercial facility in the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem, used for selling and filling medical oxygen.

Several Arabs were killed and others were injured at dawn on Tuesday after the IDF targeted various areas in the Gaza Strip, according to WAFA. Local and medical sources confirmed the killing of seven people, including children, while others were injured, after the IDF blew up a house in the European housing in the town of Al-Fakhari, east of Khan Younes, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Three Arabs were also killed and others were injured when the IDF blew up a house belonging to the Al-Dahdouh family in the vicinity of Salah Al-Din Mosque in Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Give ‘em hell, boys!

Share this article on WhatsApp: