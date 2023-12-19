Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90

An estimated 27,000 Druze live in four settlements in the northern Golan Heights under Israeli rule: Mas’ada, Majdal Shams, Buqaata, and Ein Kaniya. Since Israel’s conquest of the Golan from Syria in June 1967, and later the application of Israeli law in the Golan, the Druze there have been torn between their Israeli citizenship and their ties to their relatives across the border in Syria. This ambivalence has stood in striking contrast to the pre-1967 Israeli Druze who have been fully integrated into the Jewish State, serve in the IDF, and hold public offices.

Now, Hakol Hayehudi has revealed that the “Syrian” Druze are employed in IDF bases near Mount Hermon, primarily as maintenance and construction workers.

The surprise attack by Hamas terrorists on October 7 was exceptionally well-organized, which raised many questions about their knowledge of IDF base locations, and their precise information on the layout of those bases, as well as the Sderot police station and even the town of Ofakim, some 30 km from the Gaza border.

Israel’s security establishment has already discovered that hundreds of Hamas terrorists who were captured on October 7 and thereafter carried on their bodies Israeli work permits. They were part of the 17 thousand Arab workers living in Gaza who were allowed to come every day to work in the construction and maintenance in Israel, including on IDF bases.

Few in Israel today doubt that the Hamas-member workers were the source of the stunningly accurate information on the entire Gaza envelope and beyond, including scheduled events, such as the nature festival whose participants were slaughtered by the hundreds.

A recent documentary that was aired on Kan11 as part of the series, “Enemies,” revealed that before the October 1973 Yom Kippur War, Syrian commandos trained on a replica of an IDF base on the Golan Heights. Their training center was located in the Latakia region in northwestern Syria, away from the attention of Israel’s intelligence services.

Today, according to Hakol Hayehudi, soldiers at the Hermon base may be exposed to a similar scenario, as local Druze who are Syria sympathizers work on base every day.

The IDF Spokesman stated in response to the report that “All of the laborers under the various contractors that work inside IDF bases undergo a security check and background check without regard to race, religion or gender.”

You noticed he didn’t deny the report.

SOME ISRAELI ARABS ARE ALSO TRAINING

In mid-October, Mida reported that Hirak Al Fahmawi, a militant group inside the Northern Islamic Movement in Israel, which is a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood and affiliated with Hamas, has been training in northern Israel in simulated attacks on Jewish communities. They conduct their training and show of strength events in the area of Kibbutz Megiddo: they ride horses and drive ATVs and SUVs, masked and waving the flags of the Islamic movement. They also conduct paintball battles in an organized and systematic way that leaves no doubt: they are here to stay.

The choice of Kibbutz Megiddo is no accident: members of the Islamic movement have marked Megiddo as a primary destination for their “return.” Needless to say, Megiddo is the Hebrew root of the word Armageddon, where the gathering of armies for the final battle in the end times will take place, according to the Book of Revelation in the New Testament.

In Islam, Al-Malhamat Al-Kubra is prophesied to be the most brutal battle in human history and generally corresponds to the battle of Armageddon in Christian eschatology, although there is no similar traditional association in Islam of the battle with Megiddo.

Be that as it may, since last summer, Hirak Al Fahmawi activists have been holding demonstrations of strength and prayer outside Kibbutz Megiddo, demanding to return to the lands they abandoned in the War of Liberation, and to their abandoned mosque, and to reacquire the hundreds of acres surrounding the kibbutz.