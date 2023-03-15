Photo Credit: IDF

On Monday morning a massive roadside bomb exploded near the Megiddo intersection in northern Israel. A car on the other side of the highway damaged from the unusually large explosion, and an Arab driver who was driving by was seriously wounded. Further details on the terror attack were placed under strict gag order.

Advertisement





Senior defense officials have been meeting intensely for days since the attack. Finally, after days of rumor, fear-mongering and speculation, the IDF released for publication on Wednesday afternoon that the during the searches and roadblocks, a vehicle was stopped in the area of Moshav Yaara (route 899).

During the arrest of the vehicle, the armed terrorist posed a danger to the Shin Bet and IDF forces who neutralized and killed him.

Weapons, including a ready-to-use explosive suicide belt and other items were found in the terrorist’s possession. It is estimated that neutralizing the terrorist prevented another attack.

A preliminary investigation shows that the terrorist apparently crossed the Lebanese territory into Israel earlier this week, which was a major failure.

It also emerged that after the attack near the Megiddo junction, the terrorist stopped a car and asked the driver to drive him north.

The attack is under a broad investigation in which the involvement of the terrorist organization Hezbollah is also being examined.

There are numerous unanswered questions:

It does not appear that the terrorist brought the bomb with him from Lebanon all then took it all the way down to Megiddo. So the first question is, who made the bomb?

It is still unknown what group the terrorist is associated with.