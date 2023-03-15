Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO

The mother of two young brothers who were murdered last month in Jerusalem by a Palestinian Authority terrorist has given birth to a baby boy.

With her husband Avraham at her side, Devorah Paley gave birth Wednesday morning at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center, adding one more sibling to the six children who survived the death of their brothers.

The couple’s two young sons, ages six and eight, were murdered on February 10 by 31-year-old Hossein Karake, resident of a Jerusalem Arab neighborhood and holder of an Israeli identity car.

Karake rammed his vehicle into three brothers, their father and a young yeshiva student while they were standing at a bus stop in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot. The terrorist was shot and killed at the scene of the attack.

The two children were laid to rest in a funeral attended by hundreds of mourners at Jerusalem’s Har HaMenuchot Cemetery.

Avraham Paley, 42, was critically injured in the attack and was unconscious for three weeks. One son, Yaakov Yisrael, age 6, was killed instantly. His brother, 8-year-old Asher Menachem, died the next day of his grievous wounds. Newly married yeshiva student Shlomo Lederman, 20, was murdered as well.

He was informed of his sons’ death after regaining consciousness and went to pray at their graves this past Monday, albeit in a wheelchair. Avraham has a long rehabilitation period ahead of him.

Paley’s 10-year-old son Moshe also sustained injuries in the attack.