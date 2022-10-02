Photo Credit: Shin Bet Communications

Six residents of Nazareth were arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of intending to carry out terrorist attacks on behalf of ISIS, according to the Shin Bet. Israeli Police in collaboration with the Shin Bet thwarted the Islamic State cell inside Israeli territory, after discovering that the six had met secretly and planned to carry out attacks in various ways, with the main target being a Muslim high school in Nazareth.

The suspects are Muhammad Ihab Suleiman, 25, who is known to the security forces for his past ISIS-related, Aa Afar Suleiman, 21, Muaman Nijam, 20, Ahmed Belal Suleiman, 18, Jahad Bakr -20, and a minor whose identity cannot be revealed under Israeli law.

The investigation that led to the arrests revealed that the suspects consumed ISIS content while surfing the Internet, and forged a deep identification with the ideas of the terrorist organization. At a certain point, they decided to carry out an attack in the name of ISIS.

The suspects met secretly and planned to carry out different attacks, with their main target being a Muslim high school in Nazareth, which, according to the suspects, “operates in the way of the infidels.”

In addition, the suspects were planning attacks on a busy bus stop and a police station in the vicinity of their residence, and in the woods where Jews hang out.

With the conclusion of their interrogation by the Shin Bet, the North District Attorney’s Office will file indictments against the six, on conspiracy to commit terrorism, preparation for an act of terrorism, conspiracy to trade in illegal weapons, and membership in a terrorist organization.

The DA has already requested they be remanded to prison until the end of the legal proceedings.

About a month and a half ago, indictments were filed against two residents of Umm al-Fahm and a resident of the Bedouin diaspora in the Negev, who were arrested in July on suspicion of intending to join ISIS.

MK Itamar Ben Gvir issued a response, saying, “The rising terrorism, including among Israeli Arabs, is the result of a lax government that panders to terrorists and their supporters. The State of Israel should revoke the citizenship of every terrorist and deport him from here. In a sane country that desires life, there is no place for someone who fights against the very existence of the country and plans to carry out murderous attacks on its citizens.”

We asked Ben Gvir if he knows of any country where terrorists are sentenced to exile. We’ll update you as soon as we receive his response.