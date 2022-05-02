Arabs hang huge poster with image of Hamas fighter on Temple Mount.

Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

A huge poster was hung Monday morning in the Temple Mount compound after the Eid al-Fitr prayer, announcing: “Hamas blesses the Arab and Islamic nation on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.” The poster features a Hamas soldier pointing a weapon.

שלט גדול נתלה במתחם הר הבית אחרי תפילת החג ובו נכתב: “חמאס מברך את האומה הערבית והאסלאמית לרגל חג אל פיטר”. ברקע נראה איש הזרוע הצבאית של הארגון עם נשק@SuleimanMas1 pic.twitter.com/jzaOixMe32 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 2, 2022

Eid al-Fitr (lit. Holiday of Breaking the Fast), is celebrated by Muslims worldwide and marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan (as opposed to intermittent fasting, which is all the rage in the modern diabetes medicine).

Police said the poster was removed shortly after it had been hung, but not before it was seen by tens of thousands of Muslims attending the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Jordanian Waqf––which was invited in 1967 by then-defense minister Moshe Dayan to rule the holiest Jewish site on the planet––estimates the number of Muslims on the Temple Mount Monday morning at 200,000.

A week ago, Minister of Internal Security Omer Barlev instructed the police to avoid entering the Temple Mount as much as possible, following Arab threats that another Israeli police attempt to arrest violent Arab rioters inside the mosque would set the Middle East on fire. It’s the traditional threat regarding whatever Jews do at the site where our priests made holy sacrifices and where once a year, on Yom Kippur, we all bowed down and heard the explicit name of God pronounced by the High Priest. At least half a million Jewish men were prostrated on the stone floor, and the Mishna reports that while they stood pressed but lay down with ample space between them.

On Sunday Kan 11 News reported that Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai himself instructed the commander of the Jerusalem district to follow Barlev’s directive: no more law and order, please.

Throughout the month of Ramadan, Muslim thugs began each morning with a violent attack with stones and whatever else they could lay their hands on, and this often included throwing stones at Jews who were praying by the Kotel. So, yes, the Barlev directive was followed.

The Barlevs have long since enshrined themselves in Israel’s short history as humongous failures when it came to defending the country. In October 1973, Egyptian forces succeeded in breaching the IDF defensive line along the Suez Canal, named after the Chief of Staff who erected them, General Haim Barlev of blessed memory, Omer’s dad.

According to Muslim tradition, Eid al-Fitr was invented by Muhammad, who came to the city of Medina and saw people celebrating two days with recreation and merriment. Muhammad then announced that Allah wanted these two days to become sacred festivals: Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. On the Temple Mount, naturally, recreation and merriment are on the aggressive side.