The Israeli airline Israir is planning to launch Tel Aviv-Dubai flights beginning in October, pending receipt of an official permit.

Israir says that it will offer Israelis a four-night vacation package starting at $700, according to the Israeli business daily Globes, which reported that El Al Israel Airlines and United Arab Emirates carriers Etihad Airways and Emirates also will offer Tel Aviv-Dubai flights.

The first Israir departure from Tel Aviv to Dubai already appears on the Ben Gurion Airport flight schedule for Oct. 2 at 10 a.m., according to the report.

Israeli aviation and tourism expert Yossi Fischer was quoted in the report as saying, “Israeli aviation is going to completely change. The UAE is the world’s strongest aviation power. Above and beyond its influence on passenger flights and mainly connection flights to eastern destinations, the change will also be expressed in cargo transport.”

“The UAE understands what a wonderful opportunity they have and they know the Israeli market well through the companies that they own, such as Air Serbia and Alitalia including the traveling habits of Israelis going east, mainly on connection flights with Turkish Airlines, and Aeroflot,” said Fischer.