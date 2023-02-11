Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

The eight-year-old brother of the six-year-old child killed Friday in the terrorist attack in Jerusalem succumbed to his grievous injuries during the Sabbath.

Eliminating the Terrorist [Warning: Graphic]

The passing of Asher Menachem Palley brings the death toll from the attack, which took place in the Ramot neighborhood, to three. The 42-year-old father of the young Palley brothers was moderately wounded in the attack and is still in the hospital; their 10-year-old brother was wounded, albeit not as seriously.

His younger brother, Yaakov Yisroel, died immediately in the attack; he was laid to rest Friday afternoon before the start of the Sabbath.

Twenty-year-old Shlomo Lederman, a recently-married yeshiva student who was on his way to visit his parents for the Sabbath, also died in the attack.

In addition, two men in their 20s were listed in serious condition and a 10-year-old boy was listed in good condition, following the medical officials said.

They were taken to the Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Mount Scopus hospitals in the capital.

The attack, which took place between the tomb of Shmuel Hanavi (Samuel the Prophet) and Ramot, was carried out by Hussein Qaraqa, 31, an Israeli citizen who was a resident of the Jerusalem Arab neighborhood of Issawiya.

Police subsequently detained 10 of the terrorist’s family members in Issawiya and A-Tur, including his parents, his brother, his wife, and his landlord.

The terrorist rammed his car into his victims, including children, who were waiting at a Jerusalem bus stop. He was was shot and killed by armed civilians and police officers who were passing nearby.

Prime Minister Netanyahu decided to take immediate action to seal and demolish the home of the terrorist following the attack.

“On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I send my condolences to the families of those murdered in the attack in Jerusalem,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

“I have conducted a security assessment and ordered an increase in forces to carry out arrests and act immediately to seal the terrorist’s house and demolish it,” Netanyahu said.