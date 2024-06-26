Photo Credit: Flash 90
More than a dozen firefighting crews are battling a large blaze that broke out Tuesday night near the IDF ‘Ofrit’ base on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem, near the Arab neighborhood of Issawiya.

The firefighters are working to prevent damage to the base and nearby facilities, including the Hebrew University and other buildings.

Officials said it will not be possible to determine the cause of the blaze until the fire has been extinguished.

Police suspect the fire was lit by arsonists and are searching for suspects in the area. Arab arson terror has been responsible for the destruction of thousands of acres of land in Israel over the past decade.

