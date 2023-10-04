Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Five people have been arrested for spitting at Christians in the Old City of Jerusalem, including one minor and four adults.

The suspects were charged with assault.

“In light of the various challenges we face, particularly these days, it is essential to continue overt and covert operational activity in this context at relevant locations in the Old City,” Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman said in a statement.

“Given the fact that the vast majority of spitting incidents towards Christians are not reported, we need to initiate identification and handling of such cases and incorporate surveillance cameras, officers in the field, network monitoring, and all available means for real-time or retrospective monitoring and conduct investigative actions against those involved in the cases involving the charge of religious affront.

“We will not tolerate expressions of hatred towards anyone, whether Jews, Muslims or Christians, in the Old City and anywhere else in Jerusalem,” the police commander said.

“Violence and hatred, however they manifest, are unacceptable. Unfortunately, we continue to witness this shameful and ugly phenomenon of expressing hatred towards Christians in the Old City of Jerusalem,” he added.

Both Israeli Chief Rabbis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites and multiple Israeli lawmakers all condemned the attacks earlier this week.

At present there are thousands of Christians in the Israeli capital to mark the “Feast of Tabernacles” – Sukkot – together with the Jewish People.