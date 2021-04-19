Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The wave of dropping the Chief Rabbinate kosher supervision continues in Jerusalem, as more and more restaurants and cafes prefer to move to other kashrut organizations, Kol Ha’Ir reported on Sunday (גל נטישת הרבנות בירושלים נמשך: “קפה קדוש” במרכז העיר עבר לכשרות צהר). The latest kosher joint to jump ship is the popular Café Kadosh Patisserie, which has been operating on Shlomtsiyon HaMalka Street in downtown Jerusalem since 1967 – its owners have decided to leave the rabbinate service and move to the Tzohar system.

Tzohar is an Israeli organization of over 800 religious Zionist Orthodox rabbis that aims to bridge the gaps between religious and secular Jews in Israel. In 2017, Tzohar opened a private kosher certification service, in an effort to challenge the Chief Rabbinate’s monopoly. Tzohar opened their agency after another private organization, Hashgacha Pratit, agreed to close and move their organizational infrastructure over to Tzohar. The head of Hashgacha Pratit, Rabbi Aaron Leibowitz, helped arrange and facilitate the transfer to the new organization, and the head of Hashgacha Pratit, Rabbi Oren Duvduvani, moved across to head the new service.

Advertisement



Café Kadosh owner Keren Kadosh explained on her Instagram account that “nothing has changed for us. We work with the same suppliers and with the same products.”

Kadosh attacked the conduct of the Chief Rabbinate’s kashrut service: “It doesn’t make sense to ask me to pay a supervisor who does not come to work every day, when he is not registered as my employee and is not willing to sign in and out.”

“The straw that broke our back was when an inspector came in and screamed at our employees why there were no blue stickers with the word Dairy on our pastries,” Kadosh recalled. “Our certificate is dairy, all our products are dairy, and we will never agree to attach stickers with toxic glue to our food.”

“The Tzohar supervisors, on the other hand, come for more hours, we pay for their work time and receive an invoice and do not feel that we are working with an institution with which we aren’t in full agreement,” Kadosh noted.

Kol Ha’Ir also reported that Café Kalo, on Bethlehem Road in Jerusalem, has also ditched the rabbinate kashrut supervision after a representative of the Jerusalem Religious Council came to the café-restaurant and physically took away the kosher certificate, after the owner, Yaakov Ben Elul, refused the representative’s demand that the cook stop stop frying omelets on an induction stove. It was a halachic dispute over the induction method of cooking.

Tzohar offers a full list of 160 food businesses that rely on its kashrut certification as of April 7, 2021:

Afaim Beit HaKerem, Beit Hakerem 19, Jerusalem, Dairy

Afaim Binyamina, Hameyasdim 6, Binyamina, Dairy

Afaim Hansen, Gedalyahu Alon 14, Jerusalem, Dairy

Akkotka, HaHaganah, Akko, Dairy

Alfa Hospitality, , Beit-Alfa

Allegria, Ibn Gabirol 165, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Vegan

Aminadav, Aminadav 17, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Dairy

Anona Bistro, Yiftach HaGiladi 17, Ashkelon, Dairy

Arcaffe – Alon Towers, Yigal Alon 94, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Dairy, Cafe chain

Arcaffe – Rishonim Mall, Nim Blvd 2, Rishon LeZion, Dairy, Cafe chain

Aroma Cafe German Colony, Emek Refaim 43, Jerusalem, Dairy

Aroma, Arnona Branch, 1 David Benivisti Street, Jerusalem, Dairy

Aroma, Malha Mall, Jerusalem, Dairy

Asal al Nor – Visitors Center for Bee Observation , Road 864, Pekiin, Pareve, Visitors Center at beekeeping/honeymaking experience

Avner Winery , HaRimon , Givat Zeev, , Winery, Supervision on wines from 2018 harvest onward

Bayit BaKfar Hadarim, Ben Yehuda 77, Kfar-Saba, Meat & Dairy

Bayit BaKfar Kfar Saba, Ben Yehuda 71, Kfar-Saba, Meat & Dairy

Beit Galgalim (House of Wheels), , Even Sapir, Meat & Dairy, Care Facility with Cafe

Beit Ha’am Gederot, HaRimon 8, Aseret, Dairy

Benitush/Jira, Heleni HaMalka 7, Jerusalem, Dairy

Birateinu, Hillel 6, Jerusalem, Meat, Bar and casual eatery

Black Gold Ashdod, Tasha”ch 5, Ashdod, Dairy

Black Gold Rehovot, Bilu 2, Ofer Mall, Rehovot, Dairy

Bluber, Gat Blvd. 203, Kiryat Gat, Dairy, Ice Creamery

Bonah, Jabotinsky 21, Ramle, Vegan, Vegan Ethiopian

Brunch Sandwiches and Meals, Givat Ram, Music Academy Building, Jerusalem, Meat & Dairy, Kiosk Snacks/Sandwiches

Burkin Bread, HaMelacha 6, Binyamina, Dairy & Pareve

Cafe Carousela, Metudela 1, Azza corner, Jerusalem, Dairy

Cafe Hamamat, Maaleh HaChamisha, Maaleh HaChamisha, Dairy

Cafe Rinat, Allenby 57, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Dairy

Caf Yafo, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Meat & Dairy

Cafe Geva, Ben Gurion 259, Ramat Gan, Dairy

Cafeteria – Kibbutz Nachshonim, Nachshonim, Meat

Cafeteria, Educational Center for the Sciences, Rehovot , Yerushalayim 32, Rehovot, Meat & Dairy

Cafeteria, Darka High School, Bat Yam, Ort Israel 7, Bat Yam

Caya, Borochov 5, Raanana, Dairy

Chef Emanuel, Derech Yavne 46, Rehovot, Dairy, Cafe

Chop Chop, Ramatayim 69, Hod Hasharon, Meat, Asian

COCO, Washongton 30, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Pareve

Coffee Mill, Emek Refaim 43, Jerusalem, Dairy & Pareve, Cafe

Cookiot, Ma”zeh 34, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Dairy

Daboush Shwarma, Rothschild 60, Rishon LeZion, Meat

Dagani, Sokolov 2, Hod HaSharon, Meat & Dairy, Delicatessen

Danon School for Culinary Excellence , Hata’arucha 3, Namal Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Dairy, The Kashrut is only for bakery

David Leor Koisk, Gidon Park, Jerusalem, Dairy

Days Hotel Tveria, Ussishkin 16, Tveria, Meat & Dairy, Hotel

De La Paix Cakes, Ramat Gan, Tuval 26, Ramat Gan, Dairy, Bakery

De La Paix Cakes, Rishon LeZion, Binyamin Shmotkin 47, Rishon LeZion, Dairy, Bakery

De La Paix Cakes, Tel Aviv, Ibn Gabirol 1 , Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Dairy, Bakery

De La Paix Cakes, Ashdod, Tasha”ch 5, Ashdod, Dairy

De La Paix Cakes, Rehovot, Yaakov 26, Rehovot, Dairy, Bakery

Dolce, HaMasger 1, Raanana, Dairy

Dosa Bar, Ben Yehuda 188, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Pareve, Vegan Indian street food

Drunk Owl Distilley , Srigim, Pareve, Boutique Distillery

Eden Restaurant, Derech Ramatayim 52, Hod HaSharon, Meat

Elchanan Bread Culture, , Mishmerot, Dairy, Bread and Baked Goods

Eshel HaShomron Hotel, Ariel Junction, Ariel, Meat & Dairy, Hotel

Estella, HaKishor 4, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Dairy, Bakery & Chocolate

Eucaplyptus , Pelet Alley 14, Jerusalem, Meat & Pareve

Evyatar Bread, HaMasger 2, Kfar-Saba, Dairy & Pareve

Fabrizio, Dizengoff 119, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Dairy

Falafel Ben Hur Florentin, Sderot Washington 32, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Meat, Falafel

Falafel Ben Hur Hamasger, Hamasger 6, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Meat, Falafel

Falafel Ben Hur Levinski, Levinski 136, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Meat, Falafel

Falafel HaPaamonim, Sokolov 72, Ramat Hasharon, Meat & Pareve, Falafel

Falafel La’Am, Ahad Haam 15, Rehovot, Pareve, Falafel

Fermented Pizza (Pizza Machmetzet), Aviah HaShofet 3, Beer Sheva, Dairy, Pizzeria

Fika, Tushya 6, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Dairy

Fiori Market Courtyard, Weizmann 125, Kfar-Saba

Food from the Movies (Ochel Me’hasratim), Moshav Aminadav, Meat & Dairy

Georgie, King George 37, Jerusalem, Meat

Gepetto Pizza Bar, Dafna 1, Tzur Hadassah , Dairy

Gustel Chocolates, Beit Yaakov 2, Jerusalem, Dairy, Chocolateria – chocolate and pralines factory

Ha’Organi, Shvil Yemani 1, Mevo-Modiim, Pareve

Hadar Nof Tivon, Oranim 56, Kiryat Tivon, Meat & Dairy, Nursing Home

HaFalafel shel Ramle, Rothschild 47, Rishon LeZion, Pareve

Hamakom Shel Itzik, Derech Beit Lechem 33, Jerusalem, Dairy

HaMoshava Hotel, Lloyd George 4, Jerusalem, Dairy, Hotel

HaSderah Rehovot, Herzel 203, Rehovot, Meat

HOC, Yitzhak Elchanan 15, corner of HaTavor, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Dairy

Hummus Basar, Science Park, Rehovot, Meat, Hummus

Ilan’s – Rothschild Blvd. Branch, Rothschild 78, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Dairy

Ima Resturant, Rav Shmuel Baruch 55, Jerusalem, Meat

Jaffe Market – Jewish Agency, Ha’Askan 3, Jerusalem, Meat & Dairy

Jerusalem Cake Design, Baka, Jerusalem, Dairy & Pareve

Kadosh, Shlomzioin HaMalka 6, Jerusalem, Dairy

Kahanov Vineyards, , Gadera, Pareve, Winery, Supervision on wines from 2013 harvest onward, in accordance with bottle label

Kaima Farm – Beit Zayit, Derech HaGefen 310, Beit Zayit, Pareve

Kalo, Derech Beit Lechem 31, Jerusalem, Dairy

Kama Ice Creamery, , Harduf, Dairy, Kitchen and Cafe in Kama Center, in Harduf, center for integrating individuals with special needs, The Kashrut is only for the cafe

Kamakora, Ohaliav 5, Ramat Gan, Meat & Dairy, Restaurant in hotel

Karnaf (Keshet Branch), Raoul Wallenberg 12, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Meat & Dairy

Kombucha, Ha’Oranim 24, Pardes Hanna, Pareve, Factory producing tea-based drinks

Koobeh Gooteh, Hamanofim 9, Hertzliya, Meat

La Cuccina, Bialik 59, Ramat Gan, Dairy

La’Briut Vegan Kitchen, Emel 1, Industrial Area, Raanana, Vegan

Lechem Machmetzet, Ben Yehuda 81, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Dairy

Lechem Tooshia, Rechov Beit Hapoalim 5, Rehovot, Dairy

Little India, Ringelbaum 15, Beer Sheva, Dairy & Pareve, Indian

Lunchbox India – Raanana, HaTaasiya 5, Raanana, Vegetarian

Maadanei Basar, HaTaasiya 5, Yokne’am Elite, Meat

Maagan Eden Resort, Jordan Valley, Ma’agen, Meat & Dairy

Maceo, HaNasi 4, Ashkelon, Meat

Mago, Tzofit, Dairy & Pareve

Mai Wai Deliveries, HaNasi 4, Ashkelon, Meat

Mai Wai Restaurant, HaNasi 4, Ashkelon, Meat

Mali’s Chocolate Boutique, Limon 7, Gan-Yavne, Dairy, Chocolate Studio

Malka Plus – SodaStream, Rahat Junction/Lehavim, Beer Sheva, Meat & Dairy

Mama Shosha, Rodensky 5, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Dairy

Mar Kar Basar, Weizmann 189, Kfar-Saba, Meat

Mariano Shankman – South American Catering, HaNurit 3b, Hadera, Meat

Menchi’la, Arlozorov 50, Beer Sheva, Meat & Dairy

Meshek Levi, Flavors from Nature ™, Yashresh, Yashresh, Dairy

Metaphora, Jaffa 31, Feingold Court, Jerusalem, Dairy

Mifgash HaCountry, , Jerusalem, Meat & Dairy

Milk Bakery – Jaffa, Beit Eshel 5, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Dairy, Bakery

Mitz Mark – Jerusalem, Hillel 4, Jerusalem, Dairy, Juicery

Naomi Farm Givatayim Borochov, Borochov 54, Givatayim, Meat & Dairy, delicatessen

Naomi Farm Kiryat Ono, Refael Eitan 1, Kiryat Ono, Meat & Dairy, delicatessen

Naomi Farm Korazin, Korazin 5, Givatayim, Meat & Dairy, delicatessen

Naomi Farm Raanana, Hamelacha 18, Raanana, Meat & Dairy, delicatessen

Noa Einat, HaNasi 59, Kiryat Ono, Dairy & Pareve, Culinary School and workshops

Ofer Olive Oil, Kalaniot neighborhood, Moshava Kineret, Kineret, olive harvesting

Olive Hotel, Gilboa, Derech Nof HaGilboa (Gilboa View Way), Maaleh Gilboa, Meat & Dairy, Hotel

Organica – Organic Vegetable Garden, Meshek 74, Yated

Ort Cafeteria, named for Aryeh Meir, Kiryat Gat, HaMaafil 1, Kiryat Gat, Dairy & Pareve

Ort Cafeteria, Ramat Yosef, Bat Yam, Mivtza Sinai 28, Bat Yam, Dairy

Ort Holon – Mitrani High School, Shalom Aleichem 5, Holon, Meat & Dairy, Cooking courses

Paamonim Hotel, King George 4, Jerusalem, Meat & Dairy, Boutique Hotel

Pasta Basta Jerusalem, Hatut 8, Jerusalem, Dairy

Patio, HaNasi 3, Ashkelon, Dairy, Fish and dairy

Patisserie Tzvieli, Ahad Haam 4, Rehovot

Pinubakery, Yakinton 6, Nes Tziona, dairy and pareve

Poleg Estate, HaGefen, Tel Yitzhak, Meat & Dairy, Elder-care Facility

Random Logic, Medinat HaYehudim 85, Herzliya, Meat & Dairy

Rubida, HaMeyasdim 6, Mazkeret Batya, Dairy

Russell Bakery, HaDekel 2, Shuk Mahane Yehuda, Jerusalem, Pareve, bakery

S.B Shay & Gal Distribution™ , Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Pareve, Sports drinks: WOW HYDRATE

Sugar Free Electolite & Vitamin Water – Lemon Lime / Orange Protein – Summer Fruits / Tropical

Sandra Manor – Til the Perfect bite, HaMelacha 32, Netanya, Meat

Silo Cafe, Beit Lechem 7, Jerusalem, Dairy & Pareve, Cafe

Sol Hateva, HaZayit 72, Tzrufa, Pareve

Stay Inn, King George 21, Jerusalem, Meat & Dairy, Hotel

Steak of Mind, Rabbi Ovadia 4, Yad Rambam, Meat

Supcakes, Shoahm 14, Nofach, Meat & Dairy

Sushi Place, Yoel Moshe Solomon 5, Jerusalem, Pareve, Sushi

Sushiya, Trumpeldor 1, Jerusalem, Pareve, Sushi

Tap & Tail, Etz HaChayim 6, Shuk Machane Yehuda, Jerusalem, Dairy

Tasting Room, Eliezer Kaplan 36, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Dairy

Tea’s Kitchen ‘Ha’Mitbach Shel Tea’, Hasderah Hamercazit 15, Modiin, Dairy

Ten Pri, Yitzhak Goldberg 2, Petach Tikvah, Fruit platters

Terminal, David Remez 4, Jerusalem, Dairy

Tofu Kadita, Old Kadita, Kadita, Pareve, Tofu-making factory

Torta de la Nuna, Malchei Yisrael 13, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Dairy

Tzippori Winery (Tzippori Farm), Tzippori 61, Tzippori, , Winery, Beginning with 2020 harvest

Villa Brown, HaNeviim 54, Jerusalem, Dairy

Whiskey Bar, David Elazar 27, Sarona, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Meat

Yamanis

Zigmond, Aza 29, Jerusalem, Dairy & Pareve, Vegan Kitchen, Sandwiches, Coffee, Vegan food

Zoko, Keren Kayemet LeIsrael 5, Kiryat Ono, Meat

Zoko, KKL 5, Kiryat Ono, Meat

Zucca, Harugei Hamalchut 7, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Dairy, Ice Cream, Coffee, Sandwiches