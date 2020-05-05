Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced that, due to the government’s decision to cancel the restriction of prayer only at a distance of up to 500 meters from one’s place of residence while maintaining the restriction of up to 19 people during prayer in an open area, worshipers may return to the Western Wall while adhering to the Health Ministry directives.

The Western Wall prayer plazas will be divided into as many prayer areas as possible in the given area and in accordance with the regulations.

For the next few days, up to 300 worshipers will be allowed to come to the Western Wall plaza simultaneously, contingent on them wearing masks. Should all of the prayer areas become full, worshipers will be requested to wait outside the entrances to the Western Wall, with the required distances between them, until space becomes available.

Likewise, bar/bat mitzvah families can return to celebrate at the Western Wall in accordance with regulations. Families will have to coordinate their arrival in advance through the Western Wall website (please see above link) or hotline (*5958) to ensure that the prayer area will be available at the time of their arrival.

The sites of Western Wall Tunnels remain closed until further notice.

Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, welcomed the government decision.