The Magistrate’s Court in Be’er Sheva on Tuesday sentenced a resident of Kuseife, a Bedouin town in southern Israel, to four days of detention, after a video of his playing around in an empty courtroom with happy Arabic music in background had been posted on Tiktok.

Judge Alon Ofir ruled that the actions of Amir al-Huarin, 23, constituted contempt of court, with a potential of leading to “endangering the safety and security of the public.”

Al-Huarin appealed to the Be’er Sheva District Court, where Judge Ariel Hazak reduced his detention sentence to three days and ruled that the ruling of endangerment “barely met the required threshold, if at all.”

Al-Huarin was arrested early Monday morning after the video, in which he and another young man are seen sitting on the judge’s bench in an empty courtroom of the Magistrate’s Court in Be’er Sheva, had been posted.

Al-Huarin’s co-star and the person who shot the video (his leg is visible in the final frames) have not been captured. There may be a manhunt…