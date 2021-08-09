Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

As part of the “Magen Hinuch” (shield of education) project of the Ministry of Health, Magen David Adom teams began conducting serological tests in a number of housing complexes throughout Israel today, Monday. MDA teams are collecting blood samples from children aged 3 to 12, in order to check for antibodies to the coronavirus.

The serological survey began today in Kiryat Ya’arim, as children from Israel’s ultra-orthodox sector returned to school for a new year of studies.

With the sample taken from individual students, officials will know within about 20 minutes whether there are antibodies to the Coronavirus in their blood. As with the rapid corona tests, results are transmitted directly by MDA to the Ministry of Health. If the subject has antibodies in his blood – the Ministry of Health will give him a certificate similar to that given to people who had the virus and recovered.

Dr. Rafael Strogo, Deputy Director of Medicine at MDA, commented, “We welcome the important project, which will help the health system in Israel to work to eradicate the coronavirus. With the help of the serological survey, we will help locate recoverees, whose blood will detect antibodies, thus easing the system and helping the general public as much as possible.”