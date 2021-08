Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

Israel health officials, on Monday, released statistics on the number of people reporting side effects from the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Israel has opened up the third dose to citizens over the age of 60.

As of Monday, only 50 out of 600,000 vaccine recipients reported having negative side effects.

Those side effects were generally mild, and included arm pain, temperature or nausea.