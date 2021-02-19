Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended his condolences to the family of Rush Limbaugh on Thursday.

Netanyahu described Limbaugh, the iconic politically conservative radio host, as a great and unwavering friend of Israel.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the family of Rush Limbaugh. He was a great friend of Israel and he stood by us through thick and thin, always firm, never wavering. We shall miss him dearly.”

In a essay entitled “Unleash Israel, Win Peace,” Limbaugh argued that Israel should be given the latitude to defeat its enemies, and that this is what will bring peace to the Middle East.

“The only way some form of quiet will ever exist in the Middle East is if Israel is given the latitude to totally defeat its declared enemies. Only then will the terrorist attacks on Israel’s civilians come to an end. Perpetual negotiations, diplomatic half measures, or land for peace deals will not bring peace to the Middle East. For those who believe this is an irresponsible notion, I use history as my guide.”

Limbaugh advocated Israel destroying its enemies, hinting at Iran, before they obtained nuclear weapons.

“It is, therefore, necessary that in the pursuit of real and lasting peace, Israel also be free to destroy its enemies — meaning the terrorists and, yes, their sponsors, who are at war with her, and that she do so before they obtain devastating weapons of mass destruction.”

Limbaugh visited Israel in 1993. During that trip he met with Yitzchak Rabin and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Limbaugh described Netanyahu as a man of peace.

h/t Breitbart for the essay link.