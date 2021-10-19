Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson/Flash90

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a discussion Monday night on expanding the Green Classroom plan and based on the recommendation of the Health Ministry, the Prime Minister decided as follows:

The Green Classroom plan will be fully expanded to green and yellow cities effective Monday, October 24.

The Green Classroom plan will also be expanded to kindergartens and daycare centers in green and yellow cities, also effective Monday, October 24.

The Health and Education ministries will formulate a separate plan for red and orange cities and submit it forthwith.

In the afternoon, students participating in the Green Classroom Outline will not participate in multi-participant activities that do not include their classmates and will not enter the places where the green tag applies. This is in order to reduce the chances of infection and maintain the health of the students while keeping the education system open.

Attending the discussion were the ministers of Health and Education and the director generals of their ministries, the national coronavirus project manager, the Director of the Public Health Service, GOC Home Front, the Finance Ministry Budget Director, the Deputy Attorney General, the Deputy Director of the National Security Council, the Assistant to the Defense Minister on Civil Defense, and other professional officials