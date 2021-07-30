Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (49) and President Isaac Herzog (61), on Friday morning, at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, started the campaign to receive the third dose booster of the coronavirus vaccine. At this stage, the third doses will be delivered to Israelis over the age of 60.

President Herzog and his wife Michal received the third dose together.

There were 2,140 new verified Corona patients on Thursday, based on 91,202 tests. As of Friday morning, there are 167 hospitalized Corona patients in serious condition, 26 of whom are on respirators. A total of 6,466 died from the pandemic since its outbreak in February 2020. 5,780,708 have received the first dose of the vaccine, 5,360,678 the second.

According to the vaccine’s manufacturer, Pfizer, there has been a significant decline in the number of antibodies present in patients who received the second dose five months ago, which, the pharmaceutical giant claims, would be increased ten-fold with a third dose.

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash, national coronavirus project director Prof. Salman Zarka, Chaim Sheba Medical Center Director Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, and hospital staff also participated in the event.

Prime Minister Bennett then met with Chaim Sheba Medical Center experts including Prof. Arnon Afek, Prof, Galia Rahav, Prof. Gadi Segal, Dr. Itay Pesach, Dr, Sharon Amit, Dr. Galia Barkai.

Prime Minister Bennett issued a statement, saying, “Good morning, everyone. We are underway. We are embarking on the vaccines campaign to safeguard the older population in the State of Israel. From today there is a new mitzvah: ‘Vaccinate your father and your mother that they may live long.’ Mr. President, thank you for leading. We will all follow you. May you enjoy great success.”