According to a Direct Polls survey conducted on Thursday among individuals who say they voted Yamina for the 24th Knesset for Makor Rishon (סקר: מה חושבים מצביעי ימינה על הברית עם לפיד ורע”ם), 52% say designated prime minister Naftali Bennett violated their trust, but 46% believe that “he made every effort to form a right-wing government.”

When asked if today, having seen the new government Bennett will be leading for two years, they would change their vote, 52% of the respondents said, Yes, 43.6% No, and 4.2% were undecided.

The survey used a digital system combined with a panel and included 518 respondents who said they voted for Yamina in the March 2021 election. The survey claims a sampling error of +- 3.8% with a probability of 95%. However, it appears that the key component – namely whether or not respondents really were Yamina voters – relied on the honor system. In such cases, some pollsters formulate a Shibboleth question to verify the authenticity of respondents, but in this case, any Religious Zionism infiltrator would probably know the answer better than the Yamina folks…

So we don’t know for sure if all the respondents really were who they claimed to be. At the same time, an overwhelming majority, 59.1%, said it was improper to rely on an Arab party in forging a coalition government. Only 29.9% were ready to live with it, 11% were undecided.

That’s a lot of undecided, which, if combined with the anti-Arab party partnership respondents, gets you around 70%.

A majority of respondents, 52.7%, said Bennett betrayed the trust of his voters, broke his pre-election promises, and should not have signed the deal with Lapid. A considerable minority, 46.1%, said Bennett had made every effort to establish a right-wing government. Therefore the Lapid deal is the best alternative under the current circumstances.

Only 35% of respondents said they would vote for Bennett again, 12% were undecided, and the rest said they had already moved to other right-wing parties.

Or were members of those parties before taking the survey…