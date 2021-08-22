Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Otzma Yehudit Chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir on Saturday was brought to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital with worsening symptoms of the coronavirus. His office sent out a message saying the MK is feeling well and is fully conscious (They didn’t say he was joking with his doctors, but it was understood).

The MK’s spokesperson also reported that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called him to wish him a speedy and complete recovery. The conversation between the two was friendly, MK Ben Gvir told Prime Minister Bennett about the dedication of the medical staff in the corona ward. At the same time, he asked the PM to raise manpower standards to alleviate the heavy workload in the ward. Prime Minister Bennett replied that he was working on it and had ordered the addition of NIS 2.5 billion ($772 million) to the health system’s budget.

Advertisement



At the end of the conversation, MK Ben Gvir acknowledged the Prime Minister’s sincere concern and said: “I thank Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for his conversation and interest in my well-being. I don’t take it for granted that while the heavy burden of the state is on his shoulders, he makes the effort and calls to express his interest in my medical condition.”

MK Ben Gvir has been the PM’s most persistent critic since Bennett took office in the spring. He even superseded Bennett’s greatest rival, Opposition Leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu, who also called the Otzma Yehudit chairman Saturday night.

Netanyahu spoke with MK Ben Gvir from his vacation abroad (Hawaii) and wished him a complete recovery. The conversation between the two was also friendly, and Netanyahu asked the MK about facts and details regarding his illness and made some recommendations.

MK Ben Gvir thanked the former PM for his sincere concern and said: “I don’t take it for granted that while Netanyahu is on vacation with his family, he makes the effort and calls to express his interest in my medical condition.”

Mother Ben Gvir did not raise an impolite son.