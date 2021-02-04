Photo Credit: Shlomit Shavit / Israel Nature and Parks Authority

The Red Canyon is located about 20 kilometers north of Eilat and west of the road to Eilat, at an altitude of 700 meters above sea level. The length of the canyon is about 200 meters and its depth is about 30 meters.

The Red Canyon was formed following the lifting and creation of a high relief at the edge of the low rift. These altitude differences and rainy climates greatly accelerate the deepening processes.