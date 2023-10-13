Photo Credit: Brothers in Arms Facebook

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday met with ‘Brothers in Arms,’ the crypto-fascist group whose goal has been to topple the Netanyahu government through months of lawless demonstrations and harm to the Israeli public.

The group boasted: “Today we hosted with great pride Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, in our civilian war room at the Exhibition Gardens Expo. We thanked him excitedly for the amazing support of the United States and had the privilege of receiving warm words from him about our contribution to Israel’s civil resilience. In the terrible days we are going through, we were happy to see that our eternal ally, the United States of America, is standing by our side.”

אירחנו היום בגאווה גדולה את אנתוני בלינקן, מזכיר המדינה האמריקאי, בחמ״ל האזרחי שלנו באקספו גני התערוכה. הודינו לו בהתרגשות על התמיכה המדהימה של ארצות הברית וזכינו לקבל ממנו מילים חמות על התרומה לחוסנה האזרחי של ישראל. בימים הנוראים שעוברים עלינו, שמחנו לראות שבת בריתינו הנצחית,… pic.twitter.com/QWn1dqlx3G — אחים לנשק (@ahimlaneshek1) October 12, 2023

As a show of its support for Israel, the Pentagon sent the CVN 78 class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and five Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruisers to the Israeli shore. The USS Gerald R. Ford is the first of 10 latest-generation aircraft carriers the US is launching. It has a crew of 4,500, compared to earlier models which required more than 5,000. It carries 75 warplanes, including 50 Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornets capable of carrying 3,500 lbs. of explosives with a range of 700 nautical miles. This means they can bomb anywhere in Lebanon and Syria.

This massive US presence on Israel’s shores is aimed against the Iranian Imam Hussain Brigade which is located in Syria, and is estimated at thousands of well-trained soldiers capable of standing up the Israeli and American ground forces. When Hezbollah decides to enter the conflict, using its hundreds of thousands of smart and regular rockets that are currently trained on Israel, the Iranians are expected to join as well, in which case it would be helpful if the US provided military support to Israel.

But what happens when the two-front war is over, and Israel is victorious, God willing? Alas, therein lies a nightmare scenario, which explains why Secretary Blinken is buddy-buddying with anti-government troops in Tel Aviv.

The United States hopes to use the reconstruction period of Gaza after the end of the fighting to help the Palestinian Authority retake the strip it was forced to flee in June 2007 after the Hamas takeover. Senior American and Western officials have told Reuters that the details of the plan have not yet been formulated and are dependent on the results of the Israeli attack.

In other words, after Israeli soldiers will shed their blood, God forbid, to uproot the Nazi regime in Gaza, the US and the EU will install Mahmoud Abbas as the ruler of the blood-soaked strip.

With friends like these…

According to Reuters, the Western countries are planning to invest billions in restoring Gaza, providing an opportunity for the PLO contractors to make a buck. And with the PLO running Judea and Samaria and Gaza, it would mark the start of applying the delusional two-state solution to which the Biden White House is addicted.

Of course, the right in Israel will resist such a satanic plan which would result in the Jewish State being surrounded by a unified terrorist state, possibly with sanctioned access roads cutting through Israel’s territory. And to deal with the right’s stubbornness, the US will enlist the antigovernmental groups whose aim has always been to topple the Israeli government, no matter the cost, no matter how anti-democratic the very idea may be.

Please do not forget the US Central Intelligence Agency has toppled enough democratically-elected regimes around the world to have their own United Nations. Beware of Greeks bearing gifts, said the post-traumatized citizens of Troy watching their city burning.