Photo Credit: Edi Israel / Flash 90

Israel has categorically rejected a United Nations report accusing it of committing “genocidal acts” in Gaza, including claims of destroying women’s healthcare facilities and using sexual violence as a war strategy.

The UN blood libel is titled, “‘More than a human can bear’: Israel’s systematic use of sexual, reproductive and other forms of gender-based violence since 7 October 2023.”

Advertisement





Jerusalem’s permanent mission to the United Nations in Geneva dismissed the allegations as unfounded, biased, and devoid of credibility.

The blood libel, produced by “The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel” for the U.N. Human Rights Council, claimed Israel’s military actions caused a surge in maternal deaths and amounted to “extermination.”

In addition, the commission accused Israeli forces of sexual assault and sexual violence in the aftermath of the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel rejected these accusations as fabrications.

“The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has concrete directives and policies that unequivocally prohibit such misconduct,” stated Israel’s U.N. mission. The statement emphasized that Israel’s internal review processes comply with international standards.

To understand the extent of the farce of this report, one paragraph defines acts of sexual violence to include requiring a Muslim woman or girl remove her facial veil:

“The Commission has considered acts of sexual violence within the context in which they were carried out, such as coercing a victim to undress in a context of religious and cultural dress codes, particularly for Muslim women and girls in relation to the removal of the veil.”

The UN report complains about the language Israeli officials use when describing Hamas terrorists and rapists:

“(iv) statements by Israeli officials regarding those responsible for the attacks on 7 October implicitly singled out male perpetrators, attempting to dehumanize and vilify Palestinian men with references to “human animals”, “barbarism”, “rapists” and “ISIS”; and (v) videos of alleged male perpetrators of sexual violence committed in Israel on 7 October were made and disseminated by members of the ISF, revealing the identities of Palestinian men despite the absence of due process, formal prosecution and conviction by a court.”

The irony is hard to miss: the report refers to the Oct. 7 attackers as “alleged” perpetrators, despite overwhelming evidence and the terrorists’ own video-documented crimes against Israeli civilians.

The report admits that only 18% of Gazans killed in the war were women—a figure that directly contradicts the accusation that the IDF deliberately targets civilians. Despite this low percentage, the report misleadingly frames it as evidence of indiscriminate violence while ignoring the well-documented fact that Hamas regularly uses civilians, including women and children, as human shields. Notably, the report makes no mention of Gazan women killed by Hamas itself.

Much of the report is simply based on unsupported statements provided to them by Gazans and simply accepted as fact.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the U.N. Human Rights Council as “an antisemitic, corrupt, terrorist-supporting, and irrelevant body.” He underscored Israel’s deliberate withdrawal from the council, accusing the U.N. of ignoring Hamas’s atrocities while fabricating accusations against Israel. Netanyahu declared, “This is not the Human Rights Council – this is the Council of Blood Rights.”

National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz also denounced the report, calling it “deceitfully false” and a new low for the U.N. He accused the organization of spreading antisemitic libels while ignoring Hamas’s genuine crimes. Gantz highlighted the moral divide between Israel and Hamas and called on the U.N. to stop drawing false equivalences between the two.

Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy, chair of the Civil Commission on October 7th Crimes by Hamas against Women and Children, condemned the report for attempting to equate Israel with Hamas. She pointed out that since Oct. 7, the U.N. has consistently advanced false narratives that obscure the truth and obstruct justice. Elkayam-Levy urged the international community to reject these lies and stand with the victims of Hamas’s atrocities.

Israel continues to combat Hamas terrorism while adhering to the highest standards of international law, despite the U.N.’s ongoing bias and misinformation campaign.

Content from JNS was used in this report.

Share this article on WhatsApp: