Photo Credit: Flash 90

A complete closure was imposed by Israel’s Health Ministry on the Chabad-Lubavitch village of Kfar Chabad this weekend following the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the village.

In a statement issued by the Sdot Dan Regional Council, director David Yifrach updated the residents of Kfar Chabad on the decision to impose the complete closure on the village, and urged them not to leave their houses.

“Dear residents of Kfar Chabad,

During the past weekend, seven new cases were confirmed from the community as being ill with the coronavirus.

In light of the exposure of some of the residents to these patients and the places they visited, such as grocery stores, synagogues, midrashim, mikvah, etc., the Ministry of Health has carried out tests for other residents in the village.

Out of the concern that others could be contagious in the village, the Ministry of Health has also decided that all residents should be prohibited from leaving their homes, except for essential purposes involving food and medicine supplies, until the medical review is completed.

Israel Police will enforce the lockdown and track violations of these restrictions. Fines will be imposed on those who violate the restrictions.

I urge you to obey these instructions; they are life-saving.”