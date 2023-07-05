Photo Credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90

The new soldiers of the Kfir training base went on a 50-km journey overnight Wednesday from Moshav Eliakim to the City of Afula. Among them were more than 100 soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda battalion who on Wednesday morning received their spotted berets in a moving ceremony at the Kfir Brigade memorial in Afula.

The Netzah Yehuda soldiers began the journey with a special prayer in which they declared before God, “I have prepared my body to be a brave and powerful son of the nation,” and asked, “may every drop of sweat, and every toil and effort that I make with my soul and my body rise up to please You.”

After the prayer, the soldiers wrote on Israeli flags the names of their comrades from the Netzah Yehuda battalion who died in action, as well as the names of the last victims of terrorist attacks. The soldiers marched with these flags throughout the journey.

Rabbi Avi Kamitzi of the Netzach Yehuda association related that a soldier came crying to him at the end of the journey. “I asked him if his legs hurt so much and that’s why he’s crying,” said Rabbi Avi. “No, the soldier answered me, I’m crying from excitement.”