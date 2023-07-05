Photo Credit: Jewish Press

It may cause us to squirm a little in our seats, but zealousness is fundamental to our understanding of Judaism. In the second statement at Sinai, Hashem frames our covenant with zealousness: “Don’t bow down to (idols), nor worship them; because I am Hashem, your L-rd, a zealous L-rd, visiting the sins of the fathers on the sons for three and four generations, upon those who hate Me.”

Notwithstanding the traditional and formidable complexity of this idea, a sense of zealousness in the simplest sense seems to connote a demand for relationships and obligations to be honored. If the people of Israel commit to G-d then they must fulfill that commitment; traitorous violations, as within marriage or statecraft, will not be acceptable.

Some stupendously intricate thinking will be required in how we relate to this idea and make use of it. But it bears reminding that we really are in a relationship with G-d. No less real or pressing than our marriages, friendships, and other commitments, it must be honored. Likewise, as individuals, a community, and a people, we should be ready, when necessary, to demand that our relationships and obligations be met. We are not doormats and we are not prepared to be stepped on. So, squirm though we might, a little zealousness at the right time might just go a long way.