Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

Passover is just around the corner, and pre-Passover cleaning is in full swing, so United Hatzalah is taking the opportunity to issue public health and safety tips regarding the holiday, and note that UH volunteers have already responded to dozens of medical emergencies resulting from cleaning accidents.

Keep all cleaning supplies and hot water away from small children during pre-Passover cleaning

Burning of the Chametz

Chametz should be burned only in the specifically designated containers.

In areas without specifically designated containers, it is prohibited and dangerous to light a fire near thorns, leaves, pine needles, or other brush that is flammable

One should encircle the area around any bonfire with stones to limit possibly fire expansion

Do not give children items to throw into the fire

Do not throw any spray can or container into the fire

Do not leave fires burning without supervision. If you light a fire it is your responsibility to supervise it and eventually put it out before you leave the location

Make sure to have at least two large full pails of water near any fire

If a person’s clothes catch fire, do not run! Stop. Drop onto the ground and roll on the ground numerous times. One can also cover themselves with a thick blanket or towel

In any event of a burn, one should place the affected area under cool running water for 15 minutes and get the area checked by a medical professional

On the Holiday

One of the main dangers during Passover is that of choking and allergic sensitivities or reactions.

During meals, one should be careful with matza, especially when giving it to small children and make sure that the pieces are chewed well to avoid choking

Be especially careful of fish bones

Do not give children under the age of three whole nuts

Regarding Medications

Bring medications with you if you are visiting or vacationing away from your home over the holiday. It can be very tough to find open pharmacies or medication gemachs over the holiday

Many older people including Holocaust survivors, as well as people who suffer from depression, or live on their own, find the holidays a particularly difficult time. If you know of any such people it is an act of loving-kindness to invite them to celebrate with you

Medical Treatment

In a case of choking or severe allergic reaction call for emergency services immediately

Hiking

Bring a wide-brimmed hat and at least four liters of water per day for EVERY person on the hike

Wear clothing that is appropriate for the intended hiking path. Clothes that keep a person too hot or too cold can be dangerous

When hiking be sure to drink water and not sodas as they do not hydrate a person well

Follow trail markers while hiking and do not stray from the outlined path

Do not kick or push rocks down hillsides or over cliffs and you can never know who will be at the bottom

Do not enter caves without proper equipment such as flashlights and reserve batteries

Stay out of caves that are marked as being blighted with Cave Fever. One should check for signs before entering any cave

Do not leave trash along the trails and be especially careful of leaving behind anything that is an accelerant or can be flammable. Coals and cigarettes are especially dangerous and need to be disposed of properly

Those who are sleeping in tents, make sure not to pitch a tent close to any highways or roadways. Also, do not pitch tents in areas that are not set aside for camping

Do not sleep on or near cliffs or steep hills

Make sure at least one contact person, who is not traveling with you, knows where your hike will be going and what time you are expected to be home

If there is a suspicion of dehydration, poisoning, or in the event of a snake bite or scorpion sting, call for emergency services immediately

With regards to snake bites and scorpion stings, DO NOT cut away at the area, attempt to suck out the poison, cool the area, or put on a tourniquet. The best thing to do in such a case is to immobilize the area and the patient and transport them to a hospital as quickly as possible

Founder and President of United Hatzalah Eli Beer said in a statement: “Each year we see that the number of emergency calls received by our organization rises dramatically over the holiday. Many of the calls come from hikers who are not careful, incidents in which the burning of the chametz on the eve of Passover got out of hand, and children who came into contact with cleaning agents or choked on bits of chametz or matza. We are therefore asking the public to be more careful this year than in previous years and be especially aware of these issues, as well as issues relating to the coronavirus, to avoid medical emergencies and allow us all to enjoy a safe, healthy, and happy Passover.”