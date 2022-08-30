Photo Credit: Youtube screenshot

In the Sephardic tradition, the recital of the Selichot prayers in preparation for the High Holidays begins on the second day of the month of Elul. In the Ashkenazic tradition, recitation begins on the Saturday night before Rosh Hashanah. However, the first day of Rosh Hashanah falls on Monday or Tuesday––as it does this year––the Selichot start on Saturday night one week before (September 17, 2022), to make sure that Selichot are recited at least four times.

In light of the tremendous demand of Jews to participate in the main Selichot events, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation decided this year to hold 14 major prayer events accompanied by a cantor on the PA system, The Selichot will also be broadcast live on the foundation’s website, for those who are unable to physically come to the Kotel plaza and wish to take part in the events from home.

Selichot at the Western Wall – 2022